Success with waste plastic oil recycling

Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with France’s TotalEnergies, has succeeded in converting the waste plastic oil into circular polymers certified by ISCC Plus.
This is also the first ISCC Plus certified success in the Middle East and North Africa region. The oil was first processed in a refinery jointly owned by Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) and TotalEnergies in the eastern coastal city of Jubail and then used as a feedstock by a Saudi petrochemical complex to produce circular polymers.
The success will pave the way for creating a value chain for advanced recycling of plastics to circular polymers in Saudi Arabia and contribute to solving the environmental problems caused by end-of-life plastics, according to the SPA report.
ISCC Plus is an international sustainability certification program for bio-based recycled raw materials for all markets and sectors.
