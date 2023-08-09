New light on a naval battle between the Crusaders and Muslims

A new study on an ancient iron sword found off the Israeli coast has shed light on a naval battle between the Crusaders and the Muslims about 800 years ago.

The Crusader sword was discovered in the Mediterranean Sea, close to the northern city of Haifa, by two divers in October 2021.

The X-ray technology was used in the study to allow a glimpse into the sword’s original shape without causing damage to it by removing the marine thick layer of sand and shells covering it.

The coating slowed down the weathering, prevented the iron from disintegrating in the water, and thus preserved the sword, the researchers said.

The lightweight sword, with an 88-cm-long and 4.6-cm-wide blade, was used in battle according to a bend at the edge of the blade, the cross-guard that moved a bit from its place, and the absence of the scabbard.

Swords were the main weapons of knights in face-to-face battles, the researchers noted, adding their manufacturing required a lot of high-quality iron, which was costly.