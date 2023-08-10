Jordan embarks on water efficiency project

Jordan recently signed a 250-million-U.S. dollar agreement with the World Bank Group to finance a water efficiency project for the kingdom.

The financing package consists of a 200-million-dollar soft loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the lending arm of the World Bank Group, and a 50-million-dollar grant from the World Bank-run Global Concessional Financing Facility, the statement said.

The financed water project entails upgrading water distribution networks, reducing water losses, optimizing energy consumption and implementing a drought management system.

Jordan is one of the most water-scarce countries in the world, according to the World Bank, as the kingdom’s water supply is only 97 cubic meters per capita per year, significantly below the absolute water scarcity threshold.