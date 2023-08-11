Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus found in Israel

Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus were identified in the Arava valley in southeastern Israel, the state’s health and environmental protection ministries have confirmed.

Regional councils were required to monitor the situation and, if necessary, exterminate the mosquitoes after they were found in four villages along Highway 90 near the Jordanian border.

The ministries warned of potential mosquito hazards as heat, humidity and the effects of climate change increase mosquito activity.

The ministries called on Israelis to reduce irrigation, dry stagnant water, close window screens, turn on fans, and apply insect repellents.

The mosquito-borne disease presents a wide range of symptoms, such as headaches, fever, fatigue, joint and muscle pain, conjunctivitis, skin rash, and occasionally, nausea and diarrhea.

In a small number of cases, there is a potential for brain infection, leading to paralysis, cognitive impairment, and even death. ■