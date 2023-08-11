Natural molecule found to reduce oral infections: study

A team of researchers from China, Singapore, and Israel have discovered a natural molecule that significantly reduces oral infections, according to a recent study published in the journal Antibiotics.

The molecule, called 3,3′-Diindolylmethane (DIM), is a low-toxicity compound derived from the breakdown of the substance indole-3-carbinol, which is found in cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts, according to the study.

The researchers found that DIM reduced the bacteria biofilms that coat the teeth by 92 percent. These biofilms grow in the moist and sugary atmosphere of the mouth after food and generate plaque, attack enamel, and cause cavities.

DIM could be added to toothpaste and mouthwash to help prevent plaque and dental cavities, the researchers noted.

Previous studies have found that DIM also has anti-carcinogenic properties, eradicating various solid malignancies without imposing toxicity on normal cells.

The study was jointly conducted by researchers at Sichuan University in China, the National University of Singapore, and the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. ■