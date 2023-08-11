UAE applies digital identity to all service systems

The Finance Ministry of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the implementation of digital identity in all service systems as part of the country’s efforts to promote digitalization, official news agency WAM reported.

The UAE Pass, the country’s first national digital identity solution, will allow intelligent access to more than 6,000 services provided by over 130 organizations of local and federal governments and the private sector, said the report.

Designed to meet the highest security, confidentiality and accuracy standards, the UAE Pass is expected to improve users’ experience by accelerating service processes, it added.

Users could download the UAE Pass application on their smartphones and activate their digital identity accounts by scanning their IDs, checking the data, and verifying accounts via facial recognition, according to the WAM.

The UAE has outlined strategic roadmaps such as the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025 to boost digital transformation at a national strategic level. ■