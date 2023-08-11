UAE leads Arab region in UN industrial performance index

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been ranked first in the Arab region and 29th globally in the latest Competitive Industrial Performance Index (CIP) released by the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The CIP, which ranks 153 countries, assesses national industrial performance in the global economy, benchmarking the ability of countries to produce and export competitively.

The index is based on indicators including technological capabilities, innovation, productivity, and trade performance.

The UAE climbs two spots from last year’s index and continues to lead the Arab region for the second consecutive year, reported WAM.

The UAE climbed from 124 to 115 in Industrial Export Quality, 98 to 95 in Share of Manufacturing Value Added in GDP, 110 to 97 in Share of Manufacturing Exports in Total Exports and 17 to 14 in Manufacturing Export per Capita indices, according to WAM.