Georgia has seen a “record increase” in exports and foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2022.

Georgia’s exports increased 31 percent to 5.6 billion U.S. dollars last year, with trade turnover increasing 33 percent and reaching a record high of 19.2 billion U.S. dollars.

The fast growth of trade is linked to the free trade agreements Georgia had inked with 45 countries and the independent customs territory of Hong Kong.

Georgia’s economy is based on innovation, new technology and information. ■

