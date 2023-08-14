Israel: Evidence of conjuring rituals held in cave 1,700 years ago

Israeli researchers uncovered evidence of necromancy rituals that took place in a cave about 1,700 years ago, Israel’s Bar Ilan University and the Israel Antiquities Authority says.

The evidence includes 100 decorated clay candles buried in hard-to-reach crevices, three human skull domes hidden in crevices and beneath rocks, an axe head, coins, clay bowls, and metal weapons, all found during recent years in the Twins Cave near the southern city of Beit Shemesh.

A new study of the findings found that the cave was believed as the entrance to the netherworld, where the mysterious ceremonies for conjuring spirits and predicting the future were held.

It revealed that during the ceremonies, the candle flames and liquid reflection in bowls were used to communicate with the dead and predict the future through mediums.

Human skulls were commonly used in the rituals as well, alongside metal weapons for expelling unwanted spirits and summoning only the relevant spirit of the dead.

The researchers noted that the authorities in ancient times did not support this type of pagan worship, and in some cases even outlawed it.

Archaeological caves in Hebron face Israeli demolition threats RAMALLAH – A Byzantine-era archaeological cave in Khirbet Susiya, south of the West Bank city of Hebron, has become an iconic place reflecting the Palestinian struggle against Israeli demolition threats. Fatma al-Nawajaa, a local resident [Read More] Earliest evidence of cooking found at archaeological site in Israel JERUSALEM – An international research team found the earliest known evidence of the cooking at an archaeological site in Israel. The researchers examined ancient fish remains unearthed from the Gesher Benot Ya’aqov archeological site, which [Read More]