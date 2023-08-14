NASA and SpaceX look to new launch

NASA and SpaceX are targeting Aug. 17 to launch the seventh crew mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
The mission, codenamed “Crew-7”, is the seventh rotational mission to the ISS for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.
SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule is expected to launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The Dragon capsule will carry NASA astronaut and Mission Commander Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut and Pilot Andreas Mogensen, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov as mission specialists.
