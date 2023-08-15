Jordan and Oman seek closer cooperation

Jordan and Oman recently signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and executive programs to boost cooperation and coordination in various areas.

The deals,cover establishing industrial estates, educational cooperation, consumer protection, and youth program.

The two sides also underscored the need for the international community to take practical and urgent steps to provide necessary financial support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to tackle its financial deficit to ensure that it continues to provide services to Palestinian refugees in accordance with its UN mandate.