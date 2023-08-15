Pakistan to procure LNG from Azerbaijan

Pakistan has recently signed a framework agreement with Azerbaijan for procurement of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on flexible terms to meet domestic energy requirements.

Under the agreement, the SOCAR will supply one cargo per month of LNG to Pakistan on flexible terms.

The credit line will be 30 days after delivery of the cargo in a one-year contract, which is extendable by another year.

Officials say the agreement will not only help Pakistan meet its energy needs but also enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.