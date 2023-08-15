Saudi Arabia to host Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Climate Week

Saudi Arabia will host the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Climate Week 2023 in Riyadh in October.

The theme of this year’s Climate Week will be Global Stocktake, which is to assess the progress made toward realizing the climate change objectives outlined in the Paris Agreement.

Hosting MENA Climate Week 2023, ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP28, in the United Arab Emirates by the end of the year, will provide an opportunity to highlight the region’s efforts in climate action and shed light on the impacts of climate change.

The Climate Week will include various regional and international events, meetings, exhibitions, and cultural activities.

The event will be held between Oct. 8 and Oct. 12 in collaboration with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said the ministry.