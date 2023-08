Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard, a two-time Tour de France winner, has expressed his aspiration to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“I would really like to race in the Olympics. I’ve told Danish national coach Anders Lund that if he wants me to go, I’m ready,” Danish news agency Ritzau quoted Vingegaard as saying .

“However, it’s not a route that suits me perfectly. There are many talented Danish cyclists, so he might not select me.”