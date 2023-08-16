Germany’s hydrogen demand expected to grow

Germany aims to significantly accelerate the market ramp-up of hydrogen as part of an update to its National Hydrogen Strategy, doubling the target for domestic electrolysis capacity in 2030 to at least 10 gigawatts (GW).

The new hydrogen strategy would be further developed to meet the increased level of ambition in climate protection and the new challenges in the energy market.

Germany’s hydrogen demand is expected to reach 130 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2030. As 50 percent to 70 percent of this amount would have to be obtained from abroad, the government is already working on an import strategy to close the gap.