Indonesia signs trade agreement with Lebanese business association

August 16, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Lebanon, Mediterranean Focus 0

Indonesia and North Lebanon Merchants Association recently signed a protocol of understanding in the field of trade.

The protocol aims to strengthen trade and cooperation between the association’s affiliated members and Indonesian companies interested in doing business in Lebanon’s northern region.

The agreement includes facilitating trade exchange, increasing investment volume, promoting products and services through legal means, and encouraging the visits of Indonesian trade delegations to the Lebanese trade shops affiliated with the association.

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 9028 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG