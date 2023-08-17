Indonesia is all set to co-host the 2023 FIBA World Cup, marked by the completion of its largest indoor stadium that can accommodate up to 16,000 spectators.

The competition will be held from August 25 to September 10 in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines, featuring 32 teams.

Indonesian minister for state-owned enterprises Erick Thohir, who is also a FIBA central board member, recently said that the completion of the stadium located at the Gelora Bung Karno sporting complex in Jakarta would show the world that Indonesia would host the international sport event properly.

Thohir also encouraged all basketball fans and sport enthusiasts in Indonesia to come and watch the matches.