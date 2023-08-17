Indonesia is all set to co-host the 2023 FIBA World Cup

August 17, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Asia & Pacific, Sport 0

Indonesia is all set to co-host the 2023 FIBA World Cup, marked by the completion of its largest indoor stadium that can accommodate up to 16,000 spectators.

The competition will be held from August 25 to September 10 in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines, featuring 32 teams.

Indonesian minister for state-owned enterprises Erick Thohir, who is also a FIBA central board member, recently said that the completion of the stadium located at the Gelora Bung Karno sporting complex in Jakarta would show the world that Indonesia would host the international sport event properly.

Thohir also encouraged all basketball fans and sport enthusiasts in Indonesia to come and watch the matches.

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 9033 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG