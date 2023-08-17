Israeli researchers develop new low cost green hydrogen method

Israeli researchers have developed a new method to efficiently produce clean green hydrogen at low costs.

Hydrogen, a necessary raw material in industry and agriculture, is today mostly produced from coal or natural gas. Up to 12 tonnes of carbon dioxide are released for every tonne of hydrogen produced.

Green hydrogen, on the other hand, is produced using renewable energy sources, such as wind, solar or hydroelectric power, through an electrolysis process that separates water into hydrogen and oxygen.

Most production of green hydrogen requires distilled water and rare metals such as platinum, which makes green hydrogen up to 15 times more expensive than polluting hydrogen.

One of the main problems in electrical production is that the enzymes from which hydrogen is produced “escape” from the electrical charge during the production process and must be held in place by chemical treatment.

In the study published in the journal Carbon Energy, TAU researchers found an easy way to attach the enzyme to the electrode by using hydrogel and thus produced green hydrogen with an efficiency of more than 90 percent, meaning that over 90 percent of the electrons introduced into the system remained in hydrogen without secondary processes.

The gel holds the enzyme for a long time even under the electrical voltage and allows hydrogen to be produced with high efficiency, not only in distilled water but in salt water as well.

Another advantage is that the gel assembles itself after being put in water, that is, it arranges itself into nanometric fibers that are able to stick the enzyme to the electrode.

The researchers believe that in the future it will be possible to employ the new method commercially to lower costs and make the switch towards using green hydrogen in industry, agriculture, and as a clean energy source, thus dramatically reducing mankind’s CO2 emissions.