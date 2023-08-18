The 70th Macao Grand Prix will be held from Nov. 11 to 12 and from Nov. 16 to 19.

Macao’s annual international motorsports event in 2023 will run across two weekends, including five races on the first weekend – Macao Asia Formula 4, Greater Bay Area GT Cup, TCR Asia Challenge, Macao Roadsport Challenge, and another support race that is still in the process of negotiations.

Six races will be held on the second weekend: the Formula 3 Macao Grand Prix – FIA Formula 3 World Cup, Macao GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup, Macao Guia Race – TCR World Tour Final, Macao Motorcycle Grand Prix – 55th Edition, Macao Touring Car Cup, and Macao 70th Anniversary Challenge.

At least 150 racers are expected to compete in this year’s events.