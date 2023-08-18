Lebanon: Historic railway station to be restored

Parts of the damaged Beirut Railway Station in the Mar Mikhael neighborhood of the Lebanese capital will soon be restored with foreign funding, after a UNESCO-Italian deal on recovery of the industrial heritage site.

Under the deal, the Italian government will finance 2 million euros (about 2.21 million U.S. dollars) through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, a public agency, for the recovery work, according to a statement released by UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Built in 1894, the station was abandoned during the Lebanese civil war, and in 2020 was hit by explosions in the port of Beirut, said the statement, adding that the restoration includes two connected projects, with one public green space to be built by UN-Habitat inside the 10,000 square meters of the railway station area.

Meanwhile, UNESCO will preserve the original function of the site and its cultural value and authenticity, according to the statement.