Press statement: UNFICYP CONDEMNS ASSAULTS AGAINST UN PEACEKEEPERS

The United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) condemns the assaults against UN peacekeepers and damage to UN vehicles by personnel from the Turkish Cypriot side this morning.

The incident took place inside the buffer zone near Pyla/Pile as UN peacekeepers blocked unauthorized construction work in the area.

Threats to the safety of UN peacekeepers and damage to UN property are unacceptable and constitute a serious crime under international law which will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

UNFICYP calls on the Turkish Cypriot side to respect the mission’s mandated authority inside the UN buffer zone, refrain from any actions that could escalate tensions further and to withdraw all personnel and machinery from the UN buffer zone immediately.

The mission is monitoring the situation closely and remains committed to ensuring calm and stability are maintained in the area.