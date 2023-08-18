Tanzania will host an international conference on cashew nuts in Dar es Salaam, the country’s economic hub, which will be attended by more than 500 delegates from 33 countries.

Francis Alfred, the director general of the Cashewnut Board of Tanzania (CBT), said participants of the conference, which will be held from Oct. 11-13, will discuss opportunities available in the cashew industry.

“Cashews can produce nuts, oil, juice, wine and liquor but we only focus on producing nuts,” said Alfred, noting that the conference will be able to avail stakeholders of various products that can be made from cashew nuts.

He added that cashew nuts can also be used to make ethanol in hospitals and schools.

Participants will include growers of the crop, processors, transporters, inputs distributors, financial institutions, policymakers, investors and development partners, said Alfred.

In addition to attracting representatives from cashew-producing countries, including Ivory Coast, Cambodia, India, Vietnam, Brazil, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Guinea Bissau, Burkina Faso, Mali, Benin, Ghana, Madagascar, Zambia, Mozambique, Kenya, Mauritius, Comoros, the conference would be attended by cashew consumers from regions including China, the Middle East, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and European countries, he said.