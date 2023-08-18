Turkey cracks down on illegal immigrants

TURKISH police have tightened the crackdown on undocumented immigrants in Istanbul, Türkiye’s largest city.

In the last month, police have carried out massive raids in several neighborhoods, including Esenyurt, Fatih, and Zeytinburnu, where illegal immigrants were found highly concentrated.

Reports suggest 15,591 illegal immigrants were held in June alone across the country, and 6,883 of them had been repatriated.

The Turkish government said the country is hosting four million refugees, including over 3.5 million Syrians who fled the civil war to seek asylum. It added that many of these refugees are unregistered and the exact number remains unclear.

Turkey said on Thursday that it had granted citizenship to 194,000 Syrians, including 84,000 children, by the end of 2021. There are around 3.7 million Syrians under temporary protection in Turkey and have been registered