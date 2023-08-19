Hurricane Hilary expected to peak

Rainfall impacts from Hurricane Hilary are expected to peak within the southwestern United States this weekend, according to the latest updates of the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS).

The threat of significant wind impacts continues to increase for portions of the U.S. Southwest, especially in areas of mountainous terrain, according to NWS.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for portions of Southern California from Sunday to Monday, including Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Antelope Valley Foothills, San Gabriel Mountains, as well as much of the southern coastal waters. ■