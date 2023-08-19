Kurz accused of giving false testimony

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been charged with making false statements to the Austrian parliament, prosecutors said.

The former chancellor has been accused of giving false testimony before an investigative committee of the Austrian parliament, according to a press release from the Austrian prosecutor’s office for economic crimes and corruption.

Kurz said on the social media platform X on Friday that “The accusations are false and we look forward to the time when the truth finally comes to light and the accusations prove to be unfounded in court.”

Kurz stepped down as the Austrian Chancellor in October 2021 after being placed under investigation on corruption allegations. ■

