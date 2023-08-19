Sweden raises terrorist threat level from “elevated” to “high”.

Security measures have been beefed up in Sweden after the country has raised the terrorist threat level from “elevated” to “high”.

“We will intensify our work at border controls, sports events and other major events,” Tobias Bergkvist from the Department of National Operations of the Swedish Police told Swedish Television (SVT).

This is a step-up from May when the government decided to prolong more stringent controls of the country’s internal borders due to a serious threat to public order and internal security.

As a cosequence of the terrorist alert being raised on Thursday, the Swedish Armed Forces have also heightened their readiness, a spokesperson told the Dagens Nyheter (DN) newspaper without divulging further information.

Swedavia, the company that owns and runs the Swedish airports, told DN that passengers were likely to notice more security personnel and increased police presence at airports.

Stockholm’s public transport company SL is also on high alert with staff being instructed to be extra vigilant, SVT reported.

The fact that Swedish Secret Service’s (SAPO) had raised its terrorist threat level to high has sparked social worries.

“It is quite impossible to believe that such messages (raised terrorism threat level) would not get under the skin of people,” Lena Ljungdahl, a security expert and former police officer, told the Aftonbladet newspaper.

Ljungdahl added that she removes her headphones in crowded locations to increase situational awareness — a message that the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency is also spreading.

While a vast majority of large events will go ahead as planned, albeit with beefed-up security, plans have also been adjusted.

Hours after the increased terrorist threat was announced, the Swedish Football Association said there would be no customary public welcome and celebration in Stockholm should the women’s team secure the bronze in the FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

“With the new information from SAPO, it is difficult to arrange a public celebration safely with the short time available until we return,” Football Association’s Security Manager Martin Fredman said in a press release.

Sweden and Denmark have been in the spotlight in recent weeks after several extremists repeatedly burned or desecrated the Quran in both countries’ capitals, sparking criticism from Muslim countries across the world.