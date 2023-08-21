Employment rates in Israel’s Arab society increase

Employment rates in Israel’s Arab society increased in the first half of 2023, said a statement issued by the country’s Ministry for Social Equality on Sunday.

The statement said that the employment rate among Israeli-Arab women rose from 42.1 percent in January-June 2022 to 44.7 percent in the same months this year.

Meanwhile, the employment rate of men in Arab society rose from 72.1 percent in the first half of 2022 to 76.4 percent in the first half this year.

The ministry attributed the increase to government programs that promote occupational orientation and professional and technological training.

The programs focused on promoting literacy and the Hebrew language, as well as providing grants to private companies to encourage employment.

