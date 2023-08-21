Hopes for new era between Iran and Gulf countries.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has expressed hope that his Iranian counterpart’s visit to Saudi Arabia would mark “the beginning of a bright page” in the relations between Iran and Gulf countries.
In a press statement issued by the Kuwait News Agency, the Kuwaiti top diplomat said the visit by Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to Saudi Arabia “reflects the enthusiasm of the two countries to normalize bilateral relations and their determination to maintain security and stability in the region.”
The Kuwaiti minister said he hoped that the trip would be a “step towards establishing a strong relationship between the two countries based on mutual respect.”
Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Riyadh on Thursday and met with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. He then left Riyadh for Jeddah on Friday, where he met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.
The Iranian top diplomat’s visit followed his Saudi counterpart’s trip to Tehran in June.
Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in China-brokered talks in March to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions in the two countries within two months.
Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 in response to the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed a Shiite cleric.
