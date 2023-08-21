India and Saudi Arabia ink digital agreement

Saudi Arabia and India have signed an agreement on cooperation in developing digital economy and electronic manufacturing, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The agreement was inked between Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha and India’s Federal Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on the sidelines of a G20 digital economy meeting held in India, according to the SPA.

With the agreement, the two countries seek to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of digital infrastructure, e-health, e-learning, digital research and innovation, and emerging technologies, said the report.

Through building robust strategic partnerships with India, Saudi Arabia aspires to promote the development of its digital economy, strengthen its role as a regional power in technology and innovation, and make the kingdom more attractive to investment.

