India’s Moon Mission-3 to be televised

The lander module of India’s ongoing Moon Mission-3, or Chandrayaan-3, is scheduled to land on the lunar surface on Aug. 23 at around 6:04 p.m. Indian Standard Time, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) officially announced on Sunday.
The space agency said in a statement that the moment will be telecast live on its website, besides the state-run TV channel Doordarshan, and various social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube.
India’s Moon Mission-3 was launched on July 14, and the lander module got separated from the spacecraft on Thursday.
All schools and educational institutions across the South Asian country are invited to actively publicize the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing among students and organize its live-streaming within their premises, the ISRO noted in the statement.
