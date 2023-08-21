Israeli defense firm to provide Netherlands 55-mln-USD counter-drone equipment

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems signed on Monday a 55-million-U.S. dollar deal to supply counter-unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) equipment for the Netherlands.

The company said in a statement that it would “supply several mobile, stationary and deployed configurations” of its ReDrone counter-drone system for the Dutch Defense Ministry.

It added that the growing threats of drones create an increasing demand for counter-UAS solutions, which can “detect, identify, locate, track and neutralize hostile UAS during day and night, both in urban and rural environments and under various weather conditions.”

In 2022, Israel’s defense exports reached approximately 12.5 billion dollars, with unmanned aerial vehicles and drone systems constituting 25 percent of the total, while missiles, rockets, and air defense systems comprised 19 percent, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry. ■