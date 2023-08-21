Luciano Spalletti to take over Italy national football

Luciano Spalletti has agreed to take over Italy national football team as head coach, the country’s football governing body has FIGC announced.
The 64-year-old has rich coaching experience, having led Udinese, Roma, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Inter Milan and guided Napoli to win their first Serie A title in 33 years last season, but the Tuscan coach still decided to part ways with the club after the success.
“We welcome Spalletti,” said FIGC president Gabriele Gravina. “The national team needed a great coach and I am very happy that he has accepted to lead the Azzurri. His enthusiasm and expertise will be fundamental for the challenges that await Italy in the coming months.”
Spalletti’s predecessor Roberto Mancini, who helped the Azzurri rise from the ashes to win the Euro 2020 championship but failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, unexpectedly resigned last Sunday.
Spalletti, who has signed a contract until 2026, will start his role from September 1. His official presentation will take place in Coverciano when the squad gathers for the Euro 2024 championship qualifiers against North Macedonia and Ukraine. ■
Italy’s gross domestic product slumps
Italy’s gross domestic product (GDP) slumped by 0.3 percent in the second quarter (Q2) of the year compared to the previous quarter, preliminary data from the government’s statistics institute shows. The GDP in Q2 was [Read More]
Direct flights between Libya and Italy to resume
Direct flights between Libya and Italy will resume after a hiatus of almost 10 years, announced the Libyan government on Monday. “Today, Monday, Italian Airlines ITA launched a test flight from Rome to Tripoli, carrying [Read More]
2022 broke records as the hottest, driest year in Italy: report
Last year was the hottest and driest year on record in Italy, with its long-term impact exacerbating the dramatic consequences of this year’s extended drought, a joint report by two Italian research institutes has said. [Read More]