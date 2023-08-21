Neymar recalled to Brazil’s national squad

Neymar has been recalled to Brazil’s national squad for the team’s opening 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru, the Brazilian football confederation said on Friday.

The 31-year-old, who left Paris Saint-Germain this week to join Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, has not represented his country since last year’s World Cup in Qatar because of an ankle injury.

“He [Neymar] deserves the chance to write the most beautiful chapter in his career, which I think has not yet been written,” Brazil manager Fernando Diniz told a news conference.

As expected, Neymar will be joined in attack by Real Madrid duo Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior, as well as Tottenham’s Richarlison, Manchester United’s Antony and Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli.

Brazil will meet Bolivia in Belem on September 8 and Peru in Lima four days later.

The 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be the first to feature an expanded 48-team format.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Athletico Paranaense), Ederson (Manchester City)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Vanderson (Monaco), Caio Henrique (Monaco), Renan Lodi (Marseille), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Marquinhos (PSG), Nino (Fluminense)

Midfielders: Andre (Fluminense), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Joelinton (Newcastle), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras)

Forwards: Anthony (Manchester United), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Matheus Cunha (Wolves), Neymar (Al Hilal), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).

