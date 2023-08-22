Ethiopia’s fight against cholera and malaria

UN humanitarians are supporting Ethiopia’s fight against a cholera outbreak claiming 212 related deaths and malaria taking 200 lives.

In addition, more than 30 UN agencies and international and national nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) are supporting the response to malnutrition, said the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

It said that humanitarians are providing medical supplies, logistics support, and communications about risks in response to the cholera outbreak in the Oromia; Sidama; Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples (SNNP); and Somali regions. National authorities reported more than 16,800 cases of cholera as of Aug. 2, including 212 related deaths.

“We are also providing medical supplies for the response to malaria which, as of July 30, has affected over 1.7 million people and claimed 200 lives,” the office said.

As for the battle for better nutrition, OCHA said the UN agencies and NGOs focus on several regions, including the Afar, Amhara, Oromia, Sidama, South West, and Tigray regions. In June and July, more than 26,000 mothers and children received nutrition support in Amhara and southern Oromia.

“Our humanitarian colleagues are also supporting the food response through the provision of cash to cover basic needs, including food,” the office said. More than 310,000 people received cash transfers in the Somali region, as have more than 850,000 people in the drought-affected areas of Amhara, Oromia, SNNP and South West regions.

OCHA said timely food assistance, pre-positioning of emergency drugs, and medical supplies for affected people are necessary. More than 1.2 million children suffer from severe acute malnutrition across the country.

The office said the humanitarian response plan for Ethiopia for 2023, which requires 4 billion U.S. dollars, is only 27 percent funded. The food sector has received less than 25 percent of the 2.2 billion dollars needed.

