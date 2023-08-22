Greece: Dreams of Paralympic Winter Games

A custom sit-ski wheelchair donated by Piraeus Container Terminal (PCT) in Greece, a subsidiary of China’s COSCO Shipping, is helping alpine skier George Sfaltos achieve his dream of competing in the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games.

Until last year, the 40-year-old Greek athlete was using an old, borrowed sit-ski wheelchair, as he could not afford the new equipment which would boost his chances of qualifying for the Games. “Without it, I would not even be able to do the training I need… I feel a great honor and obligation to do my best,” Sfaltos told Xinhua in an interview.

He has already competed in the Rio 2016 Paralympic Summer Games in swimming, and last summer, he ranked 4th in the Men’s 100-meter Breaststroke event during the World Paralympic Swimming Championships in Portugal.

Therefore, when Sfaltos is not sliding down mountains, he is in the pool training to participate in the 2024 Paris Summer Paralympics.

After a car accident in 2009 that changed his life, Sfaltos said sports helped him to get out of the house, and to feel like a valuable member of society again. They also helped him to show that people from disability groups have much to offer.

Sfaltos wanted to teach his three-year-old son to never give up, he told Xinhua.

“After the accident, I was quite scared of what had happened to me. I did not know how to move forward. Little by little, through competitive sports, I found my footing and I continue to chase my dreams,” he said.

Sponsors play a vital role in a country like Greece, which has gone through an acute debt crisis in recent years. Resources are limited, and donations from private companies make a big difference.

“PCT came and helped to make my dream come true. I would not be able to afford to participate in skiing events, because it is a very expensive sport,” Sfaltos said.

The donation came about through the local NGO “Love Care for Life,” which since 2018 has been helping people with mobility difficulties. Ourania Athanasopoulou, president of the NGO, talked to the company about Sfaltos’ case.

“They gave him so much hope… PCT made it possible for him to achieve his dreams… The response was immediate,” Athanasopoulou told Xinhua in an interview in Athens.

Wheelchairs and other much-needed aid equipment cost thousands of euros, a small fortune for an ordinary household.

With donations of some 40,000 euros (43,600 U.S. dollars) over two years by PCT, the NGO has purchased electric wheelchairs and batteries, special lightweight wheelchairs, bath seats, and other valuable equipment for adults and children, Athanasopoulou said.

PCT has managed Piraeus port terminals II and III since 2009, while China’s COSCO Shipping also acquired a majority stake in Piraeus Port Authority S.A. (PPA) in 2016.

Both companies have posted impressive results, and the local community has benefited through donations to municipalities, foundations, NGOs and local hospitals.

Last year, in recognition of its accomplishments in corporate social responsibility, PCT became a certified member of CSR HELLAS. This is the largest and most authoritative NGO in Greece for promoting responsible entrepreneurship and corporate sustainability.