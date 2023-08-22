Iran seeks to boost auto trade in Russia

Iran’s top carmaker Iran Khodro Industrial Group seeks to export 20,000 Tara sedans to Russia per year, said the company’s CEO Alimardan Azimi on Monday.

He made the remarks in an interview with Iran’s official news agency IRNA on the first day of MIMS Automobility Moscow 2023, which runs until Aug. 24 in the Russian capital.

Azimi said the export target is quite achievable considering the Russians showed good interest in the Tara sedan.

He noted that the company has delivered 120 Tara sedans to its trade partner in Russia.

The company’s CEO said Iran had exported 11,000 Samand sedans to Russia in the past, saying although the car was welcomed in the Russian market, its exports were reduced due to a number of problems, such as insufficient spare parts and aftersales services.

According to the IRNA, 32 Iranian companies, including carmakers and spare part producers, have taken part in the auto trade fair.

In November last year, Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Russia on car exports. The MoU is estimated to be worth 300 million U.S. dollars, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Iran has also exported cars to Venezuela, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Iran and Russia to build international transport route Iran and Russia have recently signed a contract to build a railway inside Iran to complete an international transport route linking South Asia to Northern Europe. The 162 km railway between the northern Iranian cities [Read More]