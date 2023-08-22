Israel aims missiles at targets in Syria

Israel carried out a missile strike on military sites around the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday night, injuring a soldier, the Syrian army said in a statement.
The missiles were launched from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, it said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said three military sites, including weapon depots that belong to Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, were targeted.
For years, Israel has conducted attacks against airports and military bases in Syria that are alleged to house weapon shipments for Iran-linked fighters. ■
Israeli missile strike wounds two Syrian soldiers
A fresh Israeli missile strike targeting military sites in and around the Syrian capital Damascus wounded two Syrian soldiers after midnight Wednesday, said the Syrian military in a statement. The Syrian air defenses intercepted most [Read More]
Israel strikes military sites in Syria
Israeli war jets launched an overnight attack on military sites in the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday night, causing damage only, the Syrian military said in a statement. The Israeli strike was made from over [Read More]
Israeli missiles hit int’l airport, military sites in Syria’s Aleppo
Israeli missiles hit the international airport and several military sites in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo on Monday night, killing one soldier and wounding seven others, the Syrian army said in a statement. The [Read More]
Syria’s air defenses intercept fresh Israeli missile attack
Syrian air defenses intercepted a fresh Israeli missile attack in the central province of Homs in the early hours of Saturday, state news agency SANA reported. The air defenses were responding to hostile targets in [Read More]