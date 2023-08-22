Jordan battles drug trade on Syrian border

The Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) have foiled an attempt to smuggle a large amount of narcotics from Syria into Jordan.

The JAF said in a statement that the border guards, in coordination with the anti-narcotics department and other military forces, spotted a group of smugglers who tried to cross the border illegally from Syria.

The army personnel applied the rules of engagement, which resulted in some of the smugglers injured and the others retreating back to Syria, according to the statement.

The JAF also said that they seized 63,000 Captagon pills in the area.

Over the past few months, Jordan has downed several drones seeking to smuggle narcotics and arms into Jordan and thwarted several infiltration attempts.

