Lao youth learn about technology, enjoy stunning scenery during China-Laos railway trip

Lao students gained more understanding of the Lane Xang electric multiple unit (EMU) trains on the China-Laos Railway, while enjoying their first trip.

An event themed “See the world by train” launched by the Chinese company CRRC Corporation Limited, the producer of the Lane Xang EMU trains for China-Laos Railway, organized the trip from the Lao capital of Vientiane to the world heritage town of Luang Prabang recently.

Anny Xayyasarn, a 14-year-old student from Chomphet secondary school in Vientiane told Xinhua that this was her first trip traveling by train and she was so excited.

She said that she has never been to Luang Prabang before, which is just 220 km north of Vientiane, but she believed that it would not take long to arrive at her destination when traveling on the China-Laos railway.

Along the way are mountains and deep valleys with complex geological patterns, Anny said she really enjoyed the remarkable scenery and the natural surroundings.

“I’ve learned many things about the train. A multi-language service is available on the train, namely Chinese, Laotian and English. After returning home, I will definitely share this experience with my parents,”

The girl is also impressed by the quiet and convenient traveling experience.

“I hope to get a job withwith the railway industry after I’ve graduated in the future,” said Anny.

Besides experiencing the train’s advanced technology and enjoying a very comfortable ride, Lao students and passengers also learned knowledge about the railways from rail technical experts.

Chinese experts lectured on train marshalling, powertrain and principles of rail transport, and introduced the design concept of the railway, in which environmental protection and engineering work have gone hand-in-hand.

“The train runs fast but smoothly! I’ve seen its pictures before, but I didn’t expect that the train would be this fast. I feel very lucky to have a chance to participate in this activity,” Dalalat Thoranin, a 15-year-old student told Xinhua.

“It was very impressive, very comfortable and clean. And I think the Laos-China Railway made it easier to travel around and see the beautiful nature of Laos.”

“I will definitely be taking a train again and on the next trip I will bring my family with me,” she added, while encouraging those who have never traveled on a train to come and try traveling on the railway.

Another student said that he used to travel to Luang Prabang by car with his family, which took a very long time to drive.

“I’m so excited. This is my first time traveling on a train. It runs swiftly and the seat is soft and comfy!” Saleumxay Phisanouvong told Xinhua.

“I really want to have a chance to take a train to China. I want to explore Chinese culture and attractions,” he added.

Sonesavanh Duangnouphone, principal of Chomphet school in Vientiane said, “I’d heard about the train for a long time and known that the Laos-China railway connects Vientiane with Kunming. But this is the first time I’ve had a chance to travel on the train.”

“I am very impressed. The railway helps to travel and goods transportation easier and saves a lot of time.”

He added that this is also an important step in promoting education as the railway will facilitate students to travel to China to study.

A medical student named Vidalak Vilaiphone, who is studying at Dalian University in northeast China’s Liaoning Province told Xinhua that she used to travel to and from China by plane. She had no hesitation in saying yes, when the China-Laos Railway company invited her to join the activity this month.

“That was my first trip traveling from China to Laos by train. I think traveling by train is very convenient. It is comfortable, time-saving and is not as tiring as traveling by car. In addition, I can enjoy a beautiful view along the way. I really enjoyed this trip.”

Vidalak said that the service at the train station impressed her the most.

“The train leaves on time, provides a high standard of service and also has good facilities. I think it’s worth the price.”

She told reporters that this trip had helped her learn more about the railway and she believes that this activity will be able to fulfill many children’s dreams.

“Some children in Laos may be interested in working in the train industry, so, I believe this activity will surely inspire them,” said Vidalak.

During a Q&A session held in the Lane Xang EMU train, passengers interacted and participated enthusiastically, which made the atmosphere in the train coaches lively.

Lao students expressed their pride to be a representative of Lao’s youth in participating in this trip and to take the opportunity to learn advanced technologies about the railway. ■