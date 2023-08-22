Lebanon: Consumer Price Index surges by 300 percent

Lebanon’s cumulative inflation since September 2019, the eve of the financial crisis, stands at 4,667 percent, Beirut-headquartered Bank Audi said Monday in its Lebanon Weekly Monitor report.

The report noted that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) surged by 300.6 percent in June 2023 compared to that of June 2022.

According to the report, all nine major CPI indices registered increases in June, the top three items of which are housing, 1,392.6 percent, other goods and services, 761.6 percent, and healthcare, 644.3 percent, followed by recreation, 430.7 percent, and apparel, 303 percent.

The food and beverages index has significantly increased by 232.6 percent year-on-year since June 2022, said the report.

Lebanon has been witnessing the worst financial crisis in its history amid a shortage of U.S. currency reserves which caused the collapse of the Lebanese pound and a steep rise in inflation.

