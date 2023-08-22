Israel’s cyber authority announced Monday that it has detected sensitive data leakage at seven Israeli dating websites.
“To protect the users’ privacy, the directorate is now working through partners to help reduce the possibilities of public exposure of the leaked content,” the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) said in a statement.
The websites’ owners said they were examining the scope and essence of the leaked data, and an Israeli court issued orders to ban the publication of the leaked content and remove it from the websites, according to the statement.
It noted that the websites’ owners and their data storage company have a responsibility to comply with the provisions of privacy protection laws, to inform their customers about the leaked information, and the actions that will be taken to minimize the damage.
