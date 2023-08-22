Türkiye records bumper export figures

The Istanbul Exporters’ Associations (IIB) exported goods worth 6.35 billion U.S. dollars in the first seven months of 2023, up 2.5 percent year-on-year, Türkiye’s Anadolu news agency reported.

The IIB, which has over 20,000 member companies, exported its products to 196 economies from January to July, accounting for 5.1 percent of Türkiye’s total exports.

Iraq was the top export destination for the IIB in the first seven months of the year, with the value of exports reaching 426 million dollars. The main export items to Iraq were poultry, animal products, furniture, paper, and forest products.

The United States, Germany, Britain, and Russia were the other top export destinations for the IIB.