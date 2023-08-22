Türkiye records bumper export figures

The Istanbul Exporters’ Associations (IIB) exported goods worth 6.35 billion U.S. dollars in the first seven months of 2023, up 2.5 percent year-on-year, Türkiye’s Anadolu news agency reported.
The IIB, which has over 20,000 member companies, exported its products to 196 economies from January to July, accounting for 5.1 percent of Türkiye’s total exports.
Iraq was the top export destination for the IIB in the first seven months of the year, with the value of exports reaching 426 million dollars. The main export items to Iraq were poultry, animal products, furniture, paper, and forest products.
The United States, Germany, Britain, and Russia were the other top export destinations for the IIB.
Türkiye’s trade gap grows to 61.4 bln USD in H1
Türkiye’s trade deficit recorded 61.4 billion U.S. dollars in the first half of 2023, up 19.1 percent from the same period last year, the trade ministry said Monday. The exports dropped by 1.8 percent year [Read More]
Türkiye’s growing deficit, inflation need to be tackled to ensure sound economic development
Türkiye’s chronic current account deficit is one of the most challenging issues that the government’s new economic management team has to address to improve the country’s financial woes, experts said. Türkiye’s current account deficit hit [Read More]
Türkiye pushing for 1st Black Sea gas before elections
Türkiye has announced that the natural gas discovered in the Black Sea will start to flow into its national grid at the end of April, putting into practice one of the country’s largest energy projects [Read More]