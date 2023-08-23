Iran seeks closer ties with Algeria

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday called for activating the joint economic cooperation commission with Algeria and preparing a roadmap for developing the bilateral ties in order to accelerate cooperation between the two sides.

In a meeting with Speaker of the People’s National Assembly of Algeria Ibrahim Boughali in the Iranian capital Tehran, Raisi also highlighted the need to improve bilateral economic ties, according to a statement posted on the Iranian presidency’s website.

Raisi said the Algerian speaker’s visit to Tehran was a turning point in the already expanding bilateral relations, said the statement.

Noting that Iran had managed to turn the sanctions and pressure into opportunities for development, Raisi expressed his country’s readiness to share its experiences and achievements with “friendly and brotherly” Algeria, it added.

Raisi also noted the two countries shared common attitudes toward regional and international issues and could “enhance their bilateral constructive and fruitful cooperation in line with the interests of the two nations and the Muslim world.”

The Algerian speaker, for his part, said Iran is a pivotal Muslim power with a rich civilization and an ancient culture, adding Iran’s power will further strengthen the Muslim world.

Boughali expressed satisfaction with the increasing diplomatic exchanges between the two countries, noting that Algeria is interested in boosting economic ties with Iran, according to the statement.

Boughali arrived in Tehran on Sunday as part of a five-day trip aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. On Monday, he met Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Iran

Iran seeks to boost auto trade in Russia Iran’s top carmaker Iran Khodro Industrial Group seeks to export 20,000 Tara sedans to Russia per year, said the company’s CEO Alimardan Azimi on Monday. He made the remarks in an interview with Iran’s official [Read More] Hopes for new era between Iran and Gulf countries. Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has expressed hope that his Iranian counterpart’s visit to Saudi Arabia would mark “the beginning of a bright page” in the relations between Iran and Gulf countries. [Read More]