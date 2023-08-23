Oil and gas exploration activities begin off Lebanon

TotalEnergies launched on Tuesday the oil and gas exploration activities in Block 9 of Lebanon’s territorial waters, the National News Agency reported.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and House Speaker Nabih Berri, along with other officials, visited the Transocean Barents drilling platform in Block 9.

“The drilling operations will begin within a few days thanks to the commitment of TotalEnergies teams, the support of the Lebanese authorities, and our two partners Eni and Qatar Energy,” said Romain de La Martiniere, the general manager of exploration and production at TotalEnergies, the French energy giant.

The exploration activities will allow the companies to assess the hydrocarbon resources and production potential in this area, he added.

A statement released by TotalEnergies indicated that the company as an operator of Block 9 has a stake of 35 percent, along with its partners, Italy’s ENI, which holds 35 percent, and Qatar Energy, 30 percent.

Lebanon and Israel finalized a U.S.-brokered maritime border demarcation deal last October, bringing both countries closer to oil and gas exploration in their waters after years of negotiations.

On Jan. 29, Qatar signed an agreement with Lebanon to join the consortium of TotalEnergies and ENI for oil and gas exploration in Blocks 4 and 9 in the Lebanese territorial waters.

Lebanon needs revenues from the oil and gas sector as the country reels under an unprecedented financial crisis. ■