Türkiye: Forest fire prompts large evacuation

Turkish officials have ordered the evacuation of villages as firefighters battled a forest fire in northwestern Canakkale province.

The residents of Kayadere village where the fire started were evacuated, and would be settled in a dormitory, said the governor’s office in a statement.

Officials also ordered the evacuation of several other villages, warning nearby residents to be vigilant as the flames were spreading with strong winds, the statement added.

A highway was also closed as part of preventive measures, with officials advising citizens to use alternative routes, according to the statement.

There were no casualties resulting from the fire, said Canakkale governor Ilhami Aktas.

