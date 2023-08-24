COVID-19 cases see ‘remarkable increase’ in Lebanon

Lebanese caretaker Health Minister Firas Abiad has warned that COVID-19 cases have seen a remarkable increase in Lebanon recently, calling on citizens to take proper precautionary measures.

The situation at hospitals is under control so far, with the intensive care unit receiving only a few patients, a statement by the National News Agency quoted Abiad as saying.

“We reiterate our emphasis on prevention, and we advise patients who suffer from comorbidities and those who are most susceptible to infection to take the vaccine to protect themselves,” he said, adding that those with symptoms should avoid contact with others.

The minister also called on citizens with immunity problems to use personal protective equipment such as masks.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Lebanon is 1,238,552 as recorded until Aug. 23, according to the World Health Organization COVID-19 dashboard.

Elsewhere, officials in Cyprus have said there is no justification for new stricter measures regarding the coronavirus.

Authorities are monitoring the new ‘Eris’ sub-variant and remain are on alert for the new variant detected in Canada, Israel, and the UK.

