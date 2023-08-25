Türkiye’s central bank raises interest rate to 25 pct

Türkiye’s central bank on Thursday raised its benchmark interest rate by 750 basis points to 25 percent from 17.5 percent in a move against high inflation and currency fluctuations.

“The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to raise the policy rate (the one-week repo auction rate) from 17.5 percent to 25 percent,” it said in a statement.

“The Committee decided to continue the monetary tightening process in order to establish the disinflation course as soon as possible, to anchor inflation expectations, and to control the deterioration in pricing behavior,” it said.