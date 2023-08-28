Explosion rocks Turkish military base in northern Syria

A powerful explosion rattled a Turkish military base in the northern countryside of Aleppo province in northern Syria late on Saturday, a war monitor reported after midnight.

The targeted base is situated in the village of al-Uyun, to the east of the city of Marea, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Preliminary information showed that the powerful blast was triggered by a missile strike hitting a weapon depot within the Turkish military installation.

Türkiye has been embroiled in conflicts with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, with the ongoing disputes primarily revolving around territorial control in the northern regions of Syria. ■