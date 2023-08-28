Jordan plans to build major solar panel factory

Jordan has announced a plan to build a major solar panel factory in the southeast Amman airport area, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

The factory will cost around 100 million Jordanian dinars (around 141 million U.S. dollars) and is expected to create more than 500 jobs.

The factory, which will be funded by Jordanian investment, will cover an area of 130 dunams (13 hectares) and is set to start production by the end of 2023, according to a statement by the Jordanian government.

The plan was announced at the A Year on Modernization forum held at the Dead Sea area of Jordan on Saturday. Over 600 officials and experts from various sectors participated in the forum. ■