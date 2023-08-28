Lebanon’s health ministry warns of increase in Hepatitis A cases

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health on Saturday warned that the number of Hepatitis A cases has sharply increased since the beginning of 2023, the National News Agency reported.

The ministry said some 1,785 cases have been detected in Lebanon so far, of which 204 are in the Baalbek district in eastern Lebanon.

There were less than 600 Hepatitis A cases in the year 2022.

The districts of Tripoli, Akkar, Minyeh-Danniyeh and Baalbek registered the biggest surge in cases, and water samples have been collected from epicenters for epidemiological analysis.

The ministry called for proper sanitation and personal hygiene to avoid infection. ■